Philippine central bank says inflation to settle within target in 2024, 2025

MANILA: The Philippine central bank said on Friday that risks to inflation have shifted to the downside and it expects consumer prices to settle within target this year and next.

“The latest inflation out turn is consistent with the BSP’s latest outlook that inflation will settle within the target range for 2024-2025 with inflation expectations remaining well-anchored,” the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said in a statement.

Annual inflation eased to 3.7% in June, from 3.9% the month prior, the statistics agency said.