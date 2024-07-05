Naqvi says getting input from former cricketers to improve cricket in country

LAHORE: Expressing his firm resolve to establish the cricketing affairs on sound footings, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday that he was in contact with the former cricketers, getting their input on how to improve cricket in Pakistan.

“No decision has so far been taken to remove Babar Azam as captain of T20 team,” he said, adding: “My focus is on improving the national team’s poor performance.”

Talking to media, here on Thursday, Mohsin Naqvi made in clear that he never takes a decision when he is angry.

“I have received report of head coach Gary Kirsten in which he has given his analysis on the performance of the team in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.”

To a query, Mohsin Naqvi said those responsible for wrong decisions and making wrong selection within the selection committee will be held accountable. He clarified that Wahab Riaz was appointed as one of the selectors, not the chief selector. The changes to be made in the selection committee will soon be revealed, he added.

He said he would hold meetings with Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie and Azhar Mahmood in which discussions would be held on how to improve team performance. “Improving the national team’s poor performance is the main target,” Naqvi said, adding: “During his last four months as chairman, he has realized that everything within the PCB was disordered and that the information being communicated internally is completely different from what is happening on the ground.”

He further said that upgradation of stadiums is a major task that would be completed within stipulated period. He was of the view that players need to prioritize Pakistan over other engagements.

To a question, he said that cricketers seeking No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for playing leagues before the Test series will not be granted permission.

About the central contract, he said this will undergo a thorough review, including a fitness clause, ensuring only those meeting fitness standards will get contracts. There would be compromise on fitness of players including the Yo-Yo test. He said domestic cricket circle would be improved and players performing well in domestic matches will be considered for national selection.

He said he had a video call with Shan Masood and discussed matters with positive feedback about him. He ensured transparency on player adherence to instructions during the World Cup, noting that the role of each player in the dressing room will be scrutinized.

He also highlighted issues within the women’s team, noting a lack of oversight and clarity in selection processes.

Regarding the incident of misbehavior with Haris Rauf, he stated that the FIA has been involved and those who mistreat cricketers will face the music.

He announced that the Test series against Bangladesh would not be hosted in Lahore and venues have been confirmed as Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi, with dates to be announced soon. He said he will attend the ICC Board Meeting on July 20-21.

He asserted that the PCB decisions are not influenced by social media, and he will not be swayed by tweets or external pressure. He stressed the need of making well-considered decisions and his commitment to facing challenges head-on.

He acknowledged that there were flaws in the selection of team for the mega event and those responsible will be held accountable.

“It will be known soon who will remain in the selection committee and who will not,” he said.

Moreover, the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is scheduled to hold its meeting in Lahore on Saturday (July 6).

The foremost agenda item pertains to the approval of the PCB’s financial budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. However, the sources claimed that the national cricket team performance in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup will also be discussed.

