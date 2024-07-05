Aurangzeb, other ministers to visit FPCCI’s regional office

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and Minister of State for Finance, Revenue & Power Ali Pervaiz Malik will visit the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office Lahore on Saturday, July 06, 2024.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Acting President of FPCCI, Dr Gohar Ejaz, former Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, Investment & Interior, and Chairman of National Economic Think Tank, Zaki Aijaz, Regional Chairman and Vice President FPCCI, SM Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief United Business Group (UBG) and Former Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy will address the meeting. The event will be attended by Vice Presidents of FPCCI and representatives of all trade bodies.

In the meeting, the leadership of FPCCI will present to Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and Ali Pervaiz Malik the business community’s concerns on the budget, the problems faced by the business community, and suggestions for their solution.

