Pakistani actor Fawad Khan to star in Bollywood film with Vaani Kapoor

Pakistani star Fawad Khan and Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor are set to star in a romantic comedy that will be shot entirely in the United Kingdom, reported Deadline on Wednesday.

The film will tell the story of how two broken people come together by a stroke of luck and end up helping each other, ultimately falling in love, added the report.

Filming is set to begin in the fall and will be Fawad Khan’s first Bollywood film after a hiatus of 8 years.

He last starred in Bollywood productions, Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and ‘Kapoor and Sons’.

The film will be directed by Aarti Bagdi who has previously produced films including ‘Queen’, ‘Udta Punjab’ and Netflix’s first series in India, ‘Sacred Games’ starring Saif Ali Khan.

Fawad Khan is best known for his role in the 2022 action-adventure ‘The Legend Of Maula Jatt’, which went on to become the country’s highest-grossing film of all time.

He will next be seen in ‘Barzakh’ across Sanam Saeed.

The same year, the actor and producer made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in ‘Ms. Marvel’ which was co-directed by Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.