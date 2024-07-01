Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed series ‘Barzakh’ reveals new trailer

Upcoming series ‘Barzakh’, starring Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, has unveiled a new trailer.

The six-episode series explores themes of family, love, loss, and the afterlife, and has been produced for Zindagi, the Indian subcontinent focused programming block on streamer ZEE5 Global.

It is helmed by critically acclaimed director Asim Abbasi who also directed Zindagi’s first Pakistani original ‘Churails’ and the feature film ‘Cake,’ which was Pakistan’s entry for the 2019 Oscars.

‘Barzakh’ to premiere in France on Mar 18 at Series Mania Festival

Set in the Hunza Valley, ‘Barzakh’ centers on a 76-year-old man who surprises his estranged children and grandchildren by announcing his engagement to the ghost of his first love.

This revelation triggers a series of emotional confrontations as the family gathers, unsure how to respond to the situation.

The series is also set to reunite Khan and Saeed for the first time since their hit show ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ (2012).

“Working with Sanam after all these years is still a comfort zone”, Khan was quoted as saying by Variety.

“I enjoyed it and I believe in her skills. It always makes my job easy. I hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed the process of making it.”

“From the minute Asim narrated the story to me, I instantly knew that I had to be a part of this project,” added Saeed.

“What excites me the most about this is reuniting with a stellar actor like Fawad and sharing the screen with Salman Shahid, Sajid Hasan. Now, with the global release of ‘Barzakh,’ I cannot wait to take the viewers into the world of nowhere.”

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ to debut at Series Mania Festival

The series also showcased at the Series Mania Festival in France last year and was the only selection from South Asia.

‘Barzakh’ will stream worldwide on Zindagi’s YouTube channel and ZEE5 Global from July 19.