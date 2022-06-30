Latest episode of Ms. Marvel an ode to Karachi

Fans in Karachi exploded in delight after the release of the latest episode of the new Disney+ series as Marvel Cinematic Universe literally brings the series home.

On her Instagram page, the director of the episode, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. reposted reviews of the episode coming in and returned the love with a note stating how its her “love letter to Karachi.”

Fans were quick to note, and were not disappointed.

Karachiites in particular pointed out and celebrated many popular filming locations, actor nuances and behaviour that reflected cultural norms and of course the music, as the episode featured ‘Pasoori’ by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, amongst others, the credits rolling in to Talal Qureshi and Hasan Rahim.

Ali Sethi posted about his song being featured on episode 4 of Ms. Marvel:

Shots of Kamala driving through heady Karachi with glimpses of Frere Hall and a lit up monument of Quaid-e-Azam, is a drive many of us can relate to.

The shot has done a fantastic job of featuring Kamala in a speeding chauffeured car sticking her head out to take in the chaos and intensity of the city and it is truly humbling to see our city lifted to such heights in a global series.

Another series of shots shows us Teen Talwar, the eponymous “Karachi, The City of Lights” sign and more.

Episode 4 delves deeper into the backstory of Kamala Khan, with a powerful and emotional scene depicting the aftermath of the partition of 1947 where we catch yet another glimpse of her grandmother played by Mehwish Hayat.

Fans have too expressed their emotions regarding this important scene appreciating the exploration of a delicate and nuanced topic such as Partition and its inherent trauma, displacement and identity in a sensitive manner.

The entire playlist featured on episode 4:

Whats next for Kamala Khan? A Marvel movie of course starring no other than fellow Marvel superhero played by Brie Larson.

