Standard Chartered: Message from the Group CEO Standard Chartered Mr. Bill Winters

As we celebrate our 160th anniversary in Pakistan, I reflect with immense pride on the legacy of our franchise in one of the most important markets. This milestone is a testament to our enduring commitment to the people, government and businesses of Pakistan, and our role as a catalyst for economic growth and development.

Our journey in Pakistan is characterised by a deep-rooted dedication to driving sustainable growth and fostering financial inclusion. Our purpose, "Here for good," reflects our long-standing belief in creating lasting value and positive impact across our markets. Over the years, we have continuously strived to do the right thing, never settle, and work better together - principles that guide our every action.

In celebrating this significant anniversary, we also reaffirm our commitment to addressing global challenges such as climate change and financial inequality. We believe that banking and finance can be powerful tools for creating a more prosperous, more inclusive future. Our focus on ESG principles, technological innovation, and building robust public-private partnerships will continue to shape our path forward.

I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to our clients, colleagues, regulators and communities in Pakistan. Your trust, support, and collaboration have been instrumental in our success. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to driving commerce and prosperity, leveraging our unique diversity to unlock sustainable growth. Together, we will continue to make a meaningful difference and build a brighter future for all.

Thank you for being a part of our journey.

