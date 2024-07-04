Standard Chartered: Message from Mr. Umar Ahsan Khan CEO, Dawlance

Throughout our partnership with SCB Pakistan, their expertise in trade finance and working capital solutions continuously drive our international trade processes. We also commend their renewed focus on sustainable finance, which aligns closely with our commitment to environmental stewardship. This shared goal strengthens our confidence in SCB’s forward-thinking approach and reinforces our partnership as we continue to achieve success. Congratulations to SCBPL on celebrating 160 years of its presence in Pakistan! We appreciate their partnership and look forward to continuing our collaborative success.

