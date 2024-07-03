UAE’s non-oil business growth slows in June, PMI shows

Growth in the United Arab Emirates’ non-oil private sector slowed in June with weaker job creation and an easing in output growth, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally-adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 54.6 in June from 55.3 in May, the lowest since February 2023, although still well above the 50.0 breakeven mark and indicative of a robust expansion.

“The UAE PMI highlights a slowing growth trend in the non-oil sector throughout 2024 so far,” said David Owen, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Nevertheless, companies are still enjoying strong customer demand and robust sales pipelines, which are sustaining output expectations and driving purchasing activity,” Owen said.