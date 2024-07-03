FUUAST awards M Phil degree to journalist

KARACHI: The Graduate and Research Management Council (GRMC) of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) has awarded an M Phil degree to senior journalist and former member governing body of Karachi press club (KPC) Muhammad Farooq Sami in a recent meeting.

Sami completed his thesis titled “dimensions of social media Economy, Politics and society in Pakistan” under the supervision of Dr. Irfan Aziz. In this study, an in-depth analysis is conducted to review the state of social media in Pakistan, journalism as the fourth pillar of the state, citizen journalism, and effects on conventional media, key campaigns, fake news and enforcement of social media regulations.

According to the findings, a large number of citizens joined the political and non-political communication process following the presence of social media, whereas, major political parties have not only organized in the country but they also possessed successes in the elections.

It is pertinent to mention that Farooq Sami is a well renowned Karachi based Journalist, having 17 years of experience in Print, Electronic and Digital Media. Farooq Sami is currently working as a Senior Court Reporter at private news channel.

