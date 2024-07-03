AIRLINK 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.3%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
DFML 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
DGKC 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
FCCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.31%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
HBL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.84%)
HUBC 164.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.43%)
HUMNL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
KOSM 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.29%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.45%)
PPL 124.49 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.58%)
PRL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
SEARL 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.14%)
SNGP 66.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.56%)
UNITY 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 8,429 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,963 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,874 Increased By 320.6 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,678 Increased By 94.6 (0.37%)
Jul 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-03

FUUAST awards M Phil degree to journalist

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:20am

KARACHI: The Graduate and Research Management Council (GRMC) of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) has awarded an M Phil degree to senior journalist and former member governing body of Karachi press club (KPC) Muhammad Farooq Sami in a recent meeting.

Sami completed his thesis titled “dimensions of social media Economy, Politics and society in Pakistan” under the supervision of Dr. Irfan Aziz. In this study, an in-depth analysis is conducted to review the state of social media in Pakistan, journalism as the fourth pillar of the state, citizen journalism, and effects on conventional media, key campaigns, fake news and enforcement of social media regulations.

According to the findings, a large number of citizens joined the political and non-political communication process following the presence of social media, whereas, major political parties have not only organized in the country but they also possessed successes in the elections.

It is pertinent to mention that Farooq Sami is a well renowned Karachi based Journalist, having 17 years of experience in Print, Electronic and Digital Media. Farooq Sami is currently working as a Senior Court Reporter at private news channel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Journalist KPC FUUAST Federal Urdu University M Phil degree GRMC Muhammad Farooq Sami

Comments

200 characters

FUUAST awards M Phil degree to journalist

Sugar export: 100pc receipt of export proceeds in advance made mandatory

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: No exemption to ministry from PPRA rules

Minority stakes sell: PM directs Petroleum, Finance divisions to prepare plan

Anti-smuggling initiative: FBR extends LEAs’ powers up to June 30, 2025

Sale of govt-allotted immovable properties: Scope of WHT exemption expanded

After the end of IMF deal: Reforms agenda will be placed before nation: MoS

Pakistan, Afghan rulers re-establish contact for talks

PM wants expansion of bilateral trade with Tajikistan

FBR, PRAs at loggerheads over harmonization of tax collection

There can’t be justice ‘without looking at whole elections’: Justice Mansoor

Read more stories