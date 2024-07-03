Agri-sector payment ecosystem: Fatima Fertilizer sign MoU with JazzCash

ISLAMABAD: Fatima Fertilizer, a leading name in Pakistan’s agriculture sector, and JazzCash, Pakistan’s largest digital wallet, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to revolutionize the agri-sector payment ecosystem. This collaboration aims to drive financial inclusion and economic empowerment for farmers, who are predominantly unbanked, enabling them to actively participate in the formal economy.

The partnership between Fatima Fertilizer and JazzCash will facilitate secure, fast, and reliable transactions, making financial processes more efficient for farmers. It will also enable our Sarsabz Pakistan Farmer App for digital payments.

Furthermore, by leveraging Fatima Fertilizer’s extensive dealer network, this initiative will provide farmers with a seamless and accessible platform to manage their finances, receive payments, and conduct transactions.

Speaking at the MOU signing ceremony, Rabel Sadozai, Director Marketing and Sales of Fatima Fertilizer, said, “This partnership with JazzCash is a significant step towards transforming the agricultural payment ecosystem. Our farmers are the backbone of the economy, and by providing them with digital financial tools, we are not only enhancing their financial inclusion but also contributing to the overall economic growth of the country.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024