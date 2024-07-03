AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.75%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (6.46%)
DGKC 90.48 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.43%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
HBL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.84%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.51%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
PPL 123.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.37%)
PRL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
SNGP 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
BR100 8,429 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,963 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,553 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 25,584 No Change 0 (0%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-03

Yuan slumps to 7-month low

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:35am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan slumped to a fresh seven-month low against the dollar on Tuesday, as the greenback strengthened following a surge in US yields, with investors now contemplating the prospect a second Donald Trump presidency.

The currency was also weighed by a broad shift in the central bank’s daily guidance that analysts say indicates authorities are willing to allow the yuan to ease further.

By 0323 GMT, the yuan was 0.04% lower at 7.2712 to the dollar after trading in a range of 7.2679 to 7.2714.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1291 per dollar, its weakest since Nov. 21 and 1,483 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate.

Yuan yuan price

