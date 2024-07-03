AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.75%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (6.46%)
DGKC 90.48 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.43%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
HBL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.84%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.51%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
PPL 123.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.37%)
PRL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
SNGP 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
BR100 8,429 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,963 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,553 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 25,584 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-03

Copper gains sparked by fund buying built on quicksand

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:35am

LONDON: Fund buying helped copper higher on Tuesday, but worries about demand prospects in top consumer China and an inventory uptrend in warehouses registered with London Metal Exchange (LME) are likely to cap prices.

Traders are selling copper and other industrial metals into the rally that started around 0830 GMT on momentum buying by funds that trade on signals from numerical models rather than supply and demand fundamentals. Benchmark copper on the LME traded 0.7% higher at $9,694 a metric ton in official rings.

“The market is choppy, struggling to find real direction - and recent Chinese data has done little to assure anyone about the demand outlook,” one metals broker said, adding that a firmer dollar would also weigh on prices of industrial metals.

Activity among smaller Chinese manufacturers grew at the fastest pace since 2021 thanks to overseas orders, a private survey showed. However, optimism was tempered by another broader survey suggesting weak domestic demand.

Stocks of copper in LME-registered warehouses have climbed nearly 80% since mid-May to reach 184,475 tons for their highest levels since December. Traders say much of the metal delivered to storage facilities in Asia comes from China.

Copper started to slide from May peaks above $11,100 a ton as LME stocks started to rise. “Copper’s performance is part-capped, too, by weak activity in China’s property sector, said Panmure Liberum analyst Tom Price.

On the technical front, copper faces upside resistance around $9,750, where the 21-day moving average sits. In other metals, aluminium was up 0.6% at $2,530 a ton, zinc rose 0.1% to $2,932, lead added 0.5% to $2,229, tin advanced 0.6% to $33,100 and nickel was up 0.5% at $17,450.

“Increasing trade tensions also raise the spectre of stickier inflation. The argument to own commodities will therefore come back to the fore,” Marex analysts said in a note.

Copper copper rate

Comments

200 characters

Copper gains sparked by fund buying built on quicksand

Sugar export: 100pc receipt of export proceeds in advance made mandatory

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: No exemption to ministry from PPRA rules

Minority stakes sell: PM directs Petroleum, Finance divisions to prepare plan

Anti-smuggling initiative: FBR extends LEAs’ powers up to June 30, 2025

Sale of govt-allotted immovable properties: Scope of WHT exemption expanded

After the end of IMF deal: Reforms agenda will be placed before nation: MoS

Pakistan, Afghan rulers re-establish contact for talks

PM wants expansion of bilateral trade with Tajikistan

FBR, PRAs at loggerheads over harmonization of tax collection

There can’t be justice ‘without looking at whole elections’: Justice Mansoor

Read more stories