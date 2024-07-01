MARI drills another appraisal well in Sindh

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), one of Pakistan’s largest energy and exploration companies, has successfully drilled and tested another appraisal well in the Mari Ghazij formation located in Mari Development and Production Lease (D&PL), Sindh.

The company, which is an operator of Mari D&PL with 100% working interest, shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“MARI has successfully drilled and tested the fourth appraisal well in Ghazij formation (Ghazij discovery) in the Mari D&PL,” read the notice.

The company shared that the well is a part of the appraisal program for the Ghazij discovery, which was disclosed on January 25, 2023.

“The well was spudded in on April 21, 2024, and drilled down to a depth of 1,006 meters. The post-acid gas flow rate from the well was 5 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) with a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 363 pounds per square inch (psi) at 128/64-inch choke size,” read the notice.

First oil discovery made in Mari D&PL

The well shall be put on production in due course after completion of requisite regulatory formalities.

Last year in November, the company successfully commenced gas production from its appraisal well Mari Ghazij-l.

By operating the country’s largest gas reservoir at Mari Gas Field, Daharki, Sindh, MARI is the second largest producer of natural gas in the country.

The company is an integrated oil and gas exploration and production company and around 70% exploration success rate, which is much higher than industry averages of around 33% national and 14% international.

MARI’s key customers include fertilizer manufacturers, power generation companies, gas distribution companies; and refineries.