Digital rights protection matter to be discussed with journalists: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar on Friday emphasized on the strong bond between the government and journalists, acknowledging their crucial role in amplifying voices when parliamentary gates were closed to them.

He assured that journalists’ issues are being addressed on a priority basis. He praised the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) for their role in ensuring press freedom and stressed that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is committed to resolving the problems faced by journalists.

The minister took serious note of coordination issues regarding the distribution of budget boxes and promised immediate resolution. He stated that the ministry’s doors are always open for journalists, emphasising his commitment to standing with them on the front lines.

