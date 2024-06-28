NADRA to help KE enhance its service delivery

ISLAMABAD: In a pioneering strategic partnership, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and K-Electric (KE) have joined forces to elevate customer experience and service quality through advanced verification services, said a press release issued on Thursday.

Under the agreement signed here today (Thursday), NADRA will provide data verification and validation services to enable KE for effective and secure verification of its customers.

Pakistan’s leading power utility provider, KE serves a continuously growing customer base of 3.8 million. NADRA’s services will benefit its applicants for new connections, customers seeking to change their name on meters and registered filers looking to link their CNIC numbers with their respective KE account number.

Customers visiting KE service centers will be able to confirm their identity through fingerprint verification while online requests will be processed through a web-based platform.

NADRA’s expertise in identity verification will help KE enhance its service delivery and operational effectiveness. The service agreement aims to strengthen security measures, prevent fraud, and enhance regulatory compliance in line with industry standards. This strategic partnership is a testament to NADRA’s commitment and KE’s vision for digitization and will significantly improve quality of service for millions of citizens in Pakistan’s largest commercial hub.

