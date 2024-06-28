Shujaat, Elahi resolve family disputes

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met with the PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat and agreed to put an end to family disputes while leaving political decisions independent of their personal harmony, sources said.

Elahi met with Shujaat at his residence in which both agreed to restore family relations setting aside past differences.

“Reconciliation was achieved between the Chaudhry brothers, and family relations have been restored,” the sources closed to the family said, adding: “Both agreed to maintain separate political paths and pursuing their respective political agendas independently.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024