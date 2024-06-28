From discounts to live performances: Dubai Summer Surprises launches largest edition

DUBAI: The Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) – now in its 27th year – will begin today (Friday) and run until September 1, with a robust calendar of programming including shopping and dining discounts as well as a performance by Norwegian dance group Quick Style.

“This year’s Dubai Summer Surprises features the biggest summer line-up launched to date,” Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festival & Retail Establishment (DFRE), was quoted as saying by Gulf News earlier.

“We’ve designed an exceptional DSS programme that features thousands of offers and things to do for everyone.

“Dubai has set out to outdo itself yet again as it offers a compelling alternative to traditional summer destinations, with world-class entertainment, endless offers, exciting adventures, and a vibrant culinary scene.”

Live performances

The opening weekend is set to host live entertainment across City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Festival City Mall and Mall of the Emirates from June 28-29.

These will include French DJ and producer DJ Keza as well as Dubai-based DJ Tala Samman.

The waterfront shopping destination, Dubai Festival City Mall, will host specialty circus acts along with Lebanese popstars Adonis and Canadian-Iraqi performer Ali Gatie as well as Quick Style.

Georges Wassouf and Al Shami will be performing at Coca-Cola Arena.

12-hour flash sale

The DSS will begin its biggest edition to date with a mega 12-hour flash sale on June 28 from 10am until 10pm.

For one day, exclusive deals of up to 90 per cent off will be up for grabs across over 100 leading local and international brands at Majid Al Futtaim malls.

Shoppers can make the most out of the incredible deals at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, and City Centre Al Shindagha.

For the foodies

The Summer Restaurant Week will take place from August 23 to September 1, where 50 restaurants will serve up pocket-friendly set menus for lunch and dinner, including both renowned hotspots as well as hidden gems.

A new gastronomy-focused event is also launching this year, called Sizzling Summer Eats, where 100 restaurants will offer up to 30% dining discounts for 30 days from July 15.

Food Central in City Centre Deira is also offering games nights, comedy nights and karaoke nights

Attractions and entertainment

For the first time, the DSS has partnered with discount publisher, the Entertainer, in order to offer a summer-specific package for AED195 instead of AED596, for 7,000 of its offers across a variety of attractions.

Even without the Entertainer package, visitors can enjoy individual deals from venues such as Madame Tussauds, The View at The Palm, Burj Khalifa At the Top and Aya Universe. Select hotels across the city, including the St Regis The Palm, the H Dubai, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf are also offering their own deals.

Prizes and giveaways

As would be expected from the City of Gold, Dubai is offering a staggering array of prizes to be won across various venues.

Offers across 150 jewellery outlets include up to 50% off making charges and discounts on diamond and pearl jewellery.

Until July 20, every shopper spending AED1,000 or more receiving a raffle coupon to an exclusive prize draw featuring prizes worth up to AED100,000.

Shop at Dubai Festival City Mall from June 28 to September 1, 2024 will offer a chance to win two brand new Lexus cars.

Also on offer is a Maserati Grecale GT valued at over AED300,000.

Children’s programming

Meanwhile, the Al Jalila Cultural Centre is offering a children’s summer camp featuring immersive activities such as workshops and trips to Arte Museum Dubai and Theatre of Digital Art.

One can also book spot at the L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts where little ones can sign up for a creative workshop for AED150.

Dubai recently saw an exceptional year in terms of tourism in 2023 as it received a record-breaking 17 million international tourists, according to the emirate’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024