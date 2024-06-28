AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-28

IG Sindh announces free hepatitis, HIV screenings for police force

INP Published 28 Jun, 2024 05:41am

KARACHI: Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon announced free screenings for hepatitis and HIV among both male and female police personnel on Thursday.

Following the IG’s directive, the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Police Hospital Dr Muzaffar Ali Jakharani initiated the necessary measures to implement this programme.

Dr Jakharani has communicated with the heads of the hepatitis and HIV programmes to coordinate the screening efforts.

Medical teams from the Police Hospital in collaboration with experts from the Hepatitis and HIV Programme will conduct the screenings.

This comprehensive process will be executed in phases to ensure thorough and effective coverage.

“The primary objective of this screening initiative is to provide free treatment to any personnel diagnosed with these diseases,” stated Dr Muzaffar Ali Jakharani.

He also assured that the confidentiality of those who test positive will be strictly maintained, emphasising the importance of privacy and dignity for all individuals involved.

