CDA chief meets Baku envoy

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa met with a delegation from Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday.

Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Islamabad, was also present at the meeting. The delegation included members who were involved in the renovation and landscaping of Baku city.

Over a three-day visit, the delegation toured various locations in Islamabad, including parks, avenues, Melody Food Street, and other notable sites, to assess and provide proposals for their beautification.

During the meeting, it was decided that CDA’s technical team and the delegation would jointly develop proposals to enhance the maintenance and landscape of Islamabad.

CDA Chairman Randhawa emphasised that Islamabad would be beautified by integrating traditional and modern architecture. He highlighted that the expertise of Azerbaijan would be leveraged to make Islamabad more attractive by adopting contemporary techniques and traditional architectural methods.

