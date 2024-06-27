AIRLINK 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
DGKC 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.55%)
FCCL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.71%)
HBL 124.83 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.24%)
HUBC 165.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 10.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 136.19 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.99%)
PAEL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.3%)
PPL 118.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PRL 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
SEARL 57.24 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.02%)
SNGP 65.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TPLP 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.48%)
TRG 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.81%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 8,346 Increased By 53.8 (0.65%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By 117.6 (0.44%)
KSE100 78,718 Increased By 442.8 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,538 Increased By 157.1 (0.62%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-27

Loss-making entities: NHA, power sector top the list

Zaheer Abbasi Published June 27, 2024 Updated June 27, 2024 06:59am

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) and the power sector have topped the list of 23 loss-making entities during the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to “Aggregate Annual Report of Central Monitoring Unit on SOEs”, the NHA remained on top in terms of losses during the fiscal year 2022-23 with Rs413.454 billion followed by power sector with Rs285 billion losses.

The report reveals that the losses of Quetta Electric Supply Company Limited were Rs88.487 billion followed by Peshawar Electric Supply Company Limited Rs80.595 billion, Lahore Electric Supply Company Limited Rs30.839 billion, Sukkur Electric Power Company Limited Rs30.667 billion, Multan Electric Power Company Limited Rs23.372 billion, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Limited Rs15.640 billion, and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Limited Rs14.983 billion besides the losses of Islamabad Electric Supply Com-pany Limited at Rs666 million.

Pakistan International Airlines Corporation losses were Rs75.755 billion during 2022-23 fiscal year, Pakistan Railways’ losses Rs48.534 billion, and Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation (Private) Limited’s losses Rs25.455 billion.

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited losses during the fiscal year 2022-23 were Rs17.350 billion, and the Pakistan Telecommunication Com-pany Limited losses Rs15.544 billion.

GENCO-II- Central Power Generation Company Limited, Thermal Power Station, Guddu losses have been reported Rs14.170 billion, GENCO-III- Northern Power Generation Company Limited, Thermal Power Station, Muzaffargarh Rs3.240 billion, Pakistan Post Office Rs3.234 billion, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Rs1.617 billion, GENCO-I- Jamshoro Power Company Limited Rs910 million, GENCO-IV- Lakhra Power Generation Company Limited Rs480 million.

Losses of Pakistan Expo Centres (Pvt) Ltd were Rs181 million, Pakistan Revenue Automation (Private) Limited Rs165 million, and State Engineering Corporation (Private) Limited Rs32 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

power sector NHA SOEs Sukkur Electric Power Company Limited

Comments

200 characters

Loss-making entities: NHA, power sector top the list

FBR to impose sales tax on stationery items

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

Chinese industries’ transfer to Pakistan: PM allows JV project

FBR to create 25 posts of ‘commissioner refund’

Failure to tax world’s richest means global tax needed

Rs82bn TFCs issue: OGDCL sets stringent conditions for proposed rollover

PM again invites opposition for talks

KE’s rights acquisition: SECP says its ‘suspicions’ not eased yet

KE demands Sindh govt make Rs105bn payment

Qamar elected chairman of NA finance panel

Read more stories