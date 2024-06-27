AIRLINK 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
World Print 2024-06-27

Germany to tighten rules on deporting foreigners who glorify terror acts

AFP Published 27 Jun, 2024 06:52am

FRANKFURT, (Germany): The German government on Wednesday agreed measures making it easier to deport foreigners who glorify acts of terror after a surge in online hate posts during the Gaza war.

Under the new rules, foreigners could face deportation for social media comments that glorify or condone a single terrorist act, according to a draft law agreed by the cabinet. At the moment, it is necessary to express support for several acts.

After Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, which triggered the Gaza war, there was a surge in hate posts on social media in Germany with officials saying Islamists in particular were responsible.

The fatal stabbing last month of a police officer by an Afghan asylum seeker in Mannheim also triggered a surge of such posts, fuelling the debate on deportations.

