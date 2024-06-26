AIRLINK 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.79%)
Pakistan

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: US says it supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism

  • United States Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller says Pakistani people have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks
BR Web Desk Published 26 Jun, 2024 10:08am

Following the Government of Pakistan’s decision to launch Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, the US has said that it supports Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism.

“The Pakistani people have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks. No country should have to suffer such acts of terror,” United States Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing.

To a question on Pakistan launching Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, Miller said that Washington and Pakistan have a shared interest in combating threats to regional security.

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam not political but national security effort: Asif

“We support Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of its citizens in a manner that promotes the rule of law and protection of human rights, and our partnership with Pakistan on security issues includes our high-level counterterrorism dialogue, including funding robust counterterrorism capacity-building programs and supporting a series of U.S.-Pakistan military-to-military engagements.”

Last week, the Apex Committee of National Action Plan (NAP), chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, approved the launch of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam to eliminate terrorism and extremism across the country.

Azm-e-Istehkam will integrate and synergize multiple lines of effort to combat the menaces of extremism and terrorism comprehensively and decisively.

In the politico-diplomatic domain, efforts will be intensified to curtail the operational space for terrorists through regional cooperation.

Meanwhile, Miller was also questioned about the recent incident in Pakistan in which a violent mob had beaten the suspect of blasphemy, who was a local tourist, to death and later set his body as well as the police station ablaze, where he was kept after allegations.

“So, we are extremely concerned by those reports.

NA passes resolution, condemning counrtywide mob lynching incidents

Violence or the threat of violence against another person is never an acceptable form of expression, and we oppose blasphemy laws everywhere in the world, including in Pakistan, because they jeopardize the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the freedom of religion or belief,“ the spokesperson replied.

