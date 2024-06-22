Govt approves Operation Azm-e-Istehkam to eradicate terrorism

The Apex Committee of National Action Plan (NAP), chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Saturday approved the launch of “Operation Azm-e-Istehkam” to eliminate terrorism and extremism across the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

The decision was taken with a consensus of all stakeholders including the provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, symbolising the national resolve to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country.

The forum conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing counter-terrorism campaign and assessed the internal security situation.

Progress on the multi-domain tenets of the NAP was scrutinised, with particular emphasis on identifying shortcomings in the implementation for addressing the same as a top priority.

It underscored the necessity for a comprehensive and reinvigorated counter-terrorism strategy, founded on complete national consensus and system-wide synergy.

Azm-e-Istehkam will integrate and synergize multiple lines of effort to combat the menaces of extremism and terrorism comprehensively and decisively.

In the politico-diplomatic domain, efforts will be intensified to curtail the operational space for terrorists through regional cooperation.

The renewed and full-blown kinetic efforts of the armed forces will be augmented by full support from all Law Enforcement Agencies, empowered by effective legislation to address legal voids that hinder the effective prosecution of terrorism-related cases and award of exemplary punishments to them.

The campaign will be duly complemented by socioeconomic measures aimed at addressing the genuine concerns of the people and creating an environment that discourages extremist tendencies.

The information space will be leveraged to promote a unified national narrative in support of the campaign.

The forum reiterated that the fight against extremism and terrorism is Pakistan’s war and is essential for the nation’s survival and well-being.

The forum resolved that no one would be allowed to challenge the writ of the state without any exception.

The forum also reviewed measures to ensure foolproof security for Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

Following the Prime Minister’s approval, new Standard Operating Procedures were issued to relevant departments, which will enhance mechanisms for providing comprehensive security to Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

PM calls for unity against terrorism

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said it was hard to imagine a strong economy in an unstable country and urged all stakeholders to unite against terrorism.

He said terrorism in the country was a complicated matter and it was “our collective responsibility to ensure the writ of the state.”

The meeting discussed security measures being taken for the protection of foreigners, especially Chinese, in Pakistan, and the overall security situation of the country.

All chief ministers, governors, chief secretaries, interior minister, defence minister, military officials and others joined the meeting.

The prime minister said the personnel of the armed forces have been rendering sacrifices in the war on terrorism and also registered successes which have no precedence.

He, however, emphasized the armed forces are not solely responsible for fighting this scourge. He said the federal and provincial governments as well as all the institutions will have to play their part.

The prime minister held out a firm assurance to provide the necessary equipment and resources to the security forces in the fight against terrorism. He said legislation will also be done to strengthen the hands of the law enforcement agencies. He said we will also have to counter fake news and disinformation through legislation.

The premier underlined the need for greater coordination and harmony amongst the institutions to achieve concrete results and ensure long-term stability.

Shehbaz noted that there should also be clarity of purpose in political and religious ranks in the war against terrorism. This is our war and we have to fight it to protect our future generations. He said we have to move forward with consensus and mutual consultation whilst rising above political differences to achieve our goal.