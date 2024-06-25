AIRLINK 89.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.47%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
DFML 40.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.79%)
DGKC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
HBL 127.52 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.42%)
HUBC 164.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.21%)
KOSM 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
MLCF 37.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.03%)
PAEL 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 117.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.8%)
PRL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.91%)
SEARL 58.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
SNGP 64.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
TRG 63.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
UNITY 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,279 Decreased By -12.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 26,513 Decreased By -101.5 (-0.38%)
KSE100 78,169 Decreased By -63.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 25,280 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.1%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam not political but national security effort: Asif

  • Says KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur also attended Apex Committee meeting and had not raised any objections regarding the operation
BR Web Desk Published June 25, 2024 Updated June 25, 2024 12:25pm

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Tuesday that “Operation Azm-e-Istehkam is not a political but a national security effort”.

Addressing a media conference today, the minister said terrrorism is a national crisis and every institution should support Operation Azm-e-Istehkam.

“If the operation is not supported then it will not be as effective as it should be,” he said.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also attended the Apex Committee meeting in which which Azm-e-Istehkam was approved and had not raised any objections.

Last week, the Apex Committee of National Action Plan (NAP), chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the launch of “Operation Azm-e-Istehkam” to eliminate terrorism and extremism across the country.

However, the approval by the PM met with intense opposition criticism of the government’s plans to launch military action without consulting parliament.

The KPK minister even denied that any such thing was discussed with him during the apex meeting.

Azm-e-Istehkam will integrate and synergize multiple lines of effort to combat the menaces of extremism and terrorism comprehensively and decisively.

In the politico-diplomatic domain, efforts will be intensified to curtail the operational space for terrorists through regional cooperation.

Shehbaz Sharif Khawaja Asif military operation Operation Azm e Istehkam

Comments

200 characters

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam not political but national security effort: Asif

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is ‘free,’ has left UK

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Afghanistan into semi-finals after Bangladesh thriller, Australia out

Read more stories