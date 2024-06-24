AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-24

NA passes resolution, condemning counrtywide mob lynching incidents

Naveed Butt Published 24 Jun, 2024 07:00am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Sunday adopted a resolution, strongly condemning the horrific and tragic incidents of mob lynching in different parts of the country.

The National Assembly session on Budget 2024-45 faced turbulence as the government and opposition remained divided over a new military operation, Azm-e-Istehkam, announced on Saturday to root out militancy from the country.

Besides the altercation between the opposition and treasury benches, the Lower House of the Parliament passed the resolution with majority.

The resolution moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar in the house. The house passed the resolution with majority. The minister said while reading the resolution, “this House believes that the right to life is the most cherished right as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

It said every person is to be dealt with in accordance with law and not otherwise. This House takes serious notice of the recent mob lynching of our citizens accused of offences in Swat and Sargodha.”

“It is noted with grave concern that such incidents have recently increased in different parts of the country, which cannot be tolerated in any civilized society.”

“The House urged the federal and the provincial governments to ensure the safety and security of all the citizens, including religious minorities and other vulnerable segments of society.”

“The House also demanded that the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab should immediately take all necessary measures to ensure that persons involved in these incidents are identified, investigated and prosecuted under the relevant laws.”

The resolution expressed the expectation that the courts shall ensure immediate and speedy justice in these cases.

The resolution comes days after another tragic incident of a man’s lynching over allegations of desecration of the Holy Quran in Swat.

A violent mob had beaten the suspect of blasphemy, who was a local tourist, to death on Thursday night and later set his body as well as the police station ablaze, where he was kept after allegations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

National Assembly NA mob lynching Azm e Istehkam NA passes resolution mob lynching incidents Budget 2024 45 condemn

