Jun 26, 2024

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 26, 2024
Published 26 Jun, 2024 08:25am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • SC says reserved seats cannot be allocated in deviance from principle of proportional representation

Read here for details.

  • Operation Azm-e-Istehkam to energise IBOs without population displacement: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • PIA bidding process to take place in first week of August

Read here for details.

  • Honoraria for NA, Senate staff but no change in tax rates for salaried group as Aurangzeb wraps up budget discussion

Read here for details.

  • Operation Azm-e-Istehkam not political but national security effort: Asif

Read here for details.

  • Sugar export: Govt to scrap permission if retail prices raised

Read here for details.

