AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DFML 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
HBL 125.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 163.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 128.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-2.55%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 116.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 57.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.91%)
SNGP 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.18%)
TRG 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
UNITY 29.66 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,246 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.56%)
BR30 26,414 Decreased By -199.7 (-0.75%)
KSE100 77,941 Decreased By -291.5 (-0.37%)
KSE30 25,187 Decreased By -117 (-0.46%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Honoraria for NA, Senate staff but no change in tax rates for salaried group as Aurangzeb wraps up budget discussion

  • Finance minister Aurangzeb says reduced sales tax to continue to apply on Hybrid Electric Vehicles, stationary items to remain exempted
BR Web Desk Published June 25, 2024 Updated June 25, 2024 04:21pm

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday wrapped up discussions on the Federal Budget 2024-25 in the National Assembly, maintaining higher tax rates on the salaried group, and announcing an honoraria amounting to 3-month basic pay for the staff and officers of the National Assembly and Senate.

Budget 2024-25 is based upon a homegrown reform plan under which the government wants to pull the country out of the current economic situation and for this economic reforms are needed,” said Aurangzeb as he began the discussion.

He said the government aims to increase the tax-to-GDP ratio to 13%, pursue the privatisation programme, and implement SOE and energy sector reforms.

The finance minister said the government intends to prioritise the private sector, correct the incentives and shift from a government-led to market-driven economy.

“On the income tax front, before blocking mobile SIMs and banning international travel for non-filers, they will be provided an opportunity of a personal hearing.

“Under Section 116, an explanation will be included in the declaration of foreign assets and assets of spouse, in case of spouse being dependent on the taxpayer.

Fear comes alive: all salaried persons earning over Rs50k a month to bear higher taxation in FY25

He said stationary items will continue to be exempted to sales tax – contrary to the earlier announcement when GST was enhanced on this head.

Moreover, the current reduced sales tax rate will continue to apply on HEVs (Hybrid Vehicles) mentioned in Schedule 8 and Serial No 73.

“Under EFS 2021, zero rating on local supplies will continue,” he said.

These changes come after the Senate on Monday made 128 recommendations to the National Assembly for legal changes and amendments in the Finance Bill, 2024, including the restoration of certain exemptions and reduced tax rates on essential commodities, goods, and services.

The Senate sent the proposals to the National Assembly on the recommendation of the Standing Committee on Finance. The Standing Committee on Finance finalised the recommendations after a daylong session of the committee held at the Parliament House.

On Tuesday, the finance minister said that under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government has tried to protect “as much as possible” the agriculture, health, education and renewable energy sectors.

He said retailers should be part of the tax net for which strict measures need to be taken.

“For non-filers, we have decided to heavily increase tax rates under Section 236G and Section 236H, which will be implemented from July 1, 2024 on all sectors,” he said.

“Time has come to take strict action against retailers who do not participate in the FBR’s Tajir Dost scheme.”

Aurangzeb also lauded the role of armed forces and said national security remains the top priority of the government.

“Through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), we have witnessed announcements from friendly countries especially Saudi Arabia and the UAE. We are optimistic on hearing good news in the coming days,” he said.

On the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the finance minister said the government intends to make the upcoming programme the last bailout of the country.

While concluding his address, Aurangzeb announced an honoraria amounting to 3-month basic pay for the staff and officers of the National Assembly and Senate.

Pakistan Economy Muhammad Aurangzeb Salaried class government officials Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25 Live budget 2024 2025

Comments

200 characters
KU Jun 25, 2024 04:10pm
FM is at least 2 days behind the robust FBR. Unemployed, daily wagers, n students, have already received sms on SIM closures if they don't become tax filers. Primates rule la la land, ce la vie!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Fazal Jun 25, 2024 04:17pm
The Government should immediately cut off their expenses and heavy protocols. Agreement with IPPs to be terminated as most of money collected on taxes are going to IPPs.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Jun 25, 2024 04:55pm
The Royal Court decree is announced, ''banish the citizens to gallows''. The law makers n breakers ignore the misery of salaried class yet shower themselves for nuisance value. Surely, its pathetic.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Honoraria for NA, Senate staff but no change in tax rates for salaried group as Aurangzeb wraps up budget discussion

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam not political but national security effort: Asif

PIA bidding process to take place in first week of August

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam to energise IBOs without population displacement: PM Shehbaz

KSE-100 loses another 292 points on profit-taking

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 24 in Gaza City

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Sri Lanka likely to sign bilateral debt agreements on Wednesday, foreign minister says

Kremlin says ‘preparing’ for India’s Modi to visit Russia

WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is ‘free’, has left UK

Read more stories