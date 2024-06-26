AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
Economic and social development: Ahsan highlights several critical issues

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, on Tuesday, highlighted several critical issues regarding the nation's economic and social development.

In his address at a seminar, he also focused on improving women's health.

He revealed that this year, the federal government's net revenue was 7,000 billion rupees, while 8,000 billion rupees were needed to repay loans.

He emphasised the severe economic difficulties inherited from the previous government, noting that an additional 1,000 billion rupees had to be borrowed to repay debts, resulting in a budget heavily reliant on loans.

Iqbal stressed that no country can progress without the inclusion of women, pointing out that achieving a 90 per cent literacy rate is crucial for development. He stated that 50 per cent of women must be brought into the workforce to achieve developed nation status. Highlighting the impact of women's health on future generations, he noted that children's health is compromised if their mothers are unhealthy.

Emphasising the importance of women's education and health, Iqbal called for prioritising these areas to ensure national progress. He discussed the extraordinary challenges facing Pakistan's economy, with a priority on shifting towards export-oriented growth. He criticised the nation's tendency to import more and its lack of success in earning dollars.

Addressing environmental concerns, Iqbal stated that climate change poses a significant threat to Pakistan, warning that the country may face future climatic disasters similar to those in 2022.

He also outlined the government's "E-Pakistan" initiative, aimed at empowering women and integrating them into the national development framework.

Iqbal's remarks underscore the government's commitment to overcoming economic challenges, promoting women's participation, and addressing environmental issues to secure a prosperous future for Pakistan.

