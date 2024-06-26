AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-26

Three governors from Nigeria's states visit LCCI

Published 26 Jun, 2024

LAHORE: Three governors from Nigeria's northern states visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and met with LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry.

The delegation included World Bank Coordinator for North East Nigeria, Ms. Serena Cavicchi, Adamawa State Governor Ahmedu Umaru Fintiri, Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Wealth Dr. Mustafa Abba Gidam, Coordinator Halilu Malabu, Chairman Millat Tractors Sikandar Mustafa Khan, and others.

The delegation stated that Nigeria, in terms of area and population, is a large country in Africa and a rapidly developing commercial market. Pakistan and Nigeria have a history of economic, political, and fraternal relations, with many areas of mutual understanding between the two countries.

They mentioned that Pakistan and Nigeria could increase trade volume by enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including agriculture and pharmaceuticals. The delegation also visited factories in Pakistan that manufacture tractors and agricultural equipment, expressing that the agricultural machinery made in Pakistan is impressive. They emphasized the urgent need for both countries to increase cooperation in all sectors.

LCCI Senior Vice President, Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, emphasized Pakistan's interest in exploring agricultural cooperation opportunities with Nigeria and highlighted the strong and innovative agribusiness sector in Pakistan and expressed satisfaction that Nigerian delegates are keen to interact with Pakistani agribusiness professionals, particularly those involved in tractors, agri-machinery, and equipment. He pointed out the rich agricultural history shared by Pakistan and Nigeria and the potential for both countries to achieve significant progress through collective expertise. He acknowledged the importance of the North East region of Nigeria for its agricultural contributions, noting its vital role in Nigeria's economy, contributing over 20% to GDP and employing 36% of the workforce.

He drew parallels with Pakistan's flourishing agricultural sector, which contributes around 24% to the national GDP and employs nearly 39% of the workforce. He emphasized the significance of agriculture for food security, rural development, employment, and foreign exchange earnings in Pakistan. He highlighted the role of farm mechanization in accelerating agricultural productivity and mentioned Pakistan's robust tractor manufacturing industry, led by companies like Massey Ferguson.

Zafar Mehmood shared that Pakistan produced around 49,000 tractors last year, with Millat Tractor contributing nearly 30,000 units, and the country has an installed capacity of 125,000 units. He noted that Pakistani tractors are exported to many countries, reflecting their quality and efficiency.

He underscored the potential for Pakistan to contribute to farm mechanization in North East Nigeria by leveraging its capabilities in tractor manufacturing. Chaudhry expressed readiness to meet Nigeria's agri-mechanization demands and suggested exploring joint ventures in sectors like pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, information technology, and sports goods.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Nigeria LCCI Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood

