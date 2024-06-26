KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 18.330 billion and the number of lots traded was 11,102.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.566 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.805 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.405 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.926 billion), Silver (PKR 910.802 million), Crude Oil (PKR 591.114 million), DJ (PKR 354.685 million), Palladium (PKR 214.550million), Copper (PKR 179.958 million), Japan Equity (PKR 140.116 million), SP 500 (PKR 132.584 million), Natural Gas (PKR 79.630 million)and Brent (PKR 23.552 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 16lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 16.311 million were traded.

