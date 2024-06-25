AIRLINK 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.5%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
DGKC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HASCOL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
HBL 127.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.41%)
HUBC 164.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 129.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.88%)
PAEL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
SNGP 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
TRG 63.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.32%)
UNITY 27.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,280 Decreased By -12 (-0.14%)
BR30 26,518 Decreased By -96.3 (-0.36%)
KSE100 78,153 Decreased By -79 (-0.1%)
KSE30 25,274 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.12%)
Markets

Hong Kong stocks rise in opening trade

AFP Published 25 Jun, 2024 12:41pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened higher Tuesday morning after three days of losses, with traders brushing off another negative day on Wall Street fuelled by fresh tech-sector selling.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.33 percent, or 60.31 points, to 18,088.02.

Hong Kong shares jump on policy support; China slips

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching 0.33 points lower to 2,962.77, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged down 0.07 percent, or 1.12 points, to 1,615.37.

Hong Kong shares Shanghai Composite Index

