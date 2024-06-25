Hong Kong stocks rise in opening trade

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened higher Tuesday morning after three days of losses, with traders brushing off another negative day on Wall Street fuelled by fresh tech-sector selling.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.33 percent, or 60.31 points, to 18,088.02.

Hong Kong shares jump on policy support; China slips

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching 0.33 points lower to 2,962.77, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged down 0.07 percent, or 1.12 points, to 1,615.37.