BR100 8,292 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,614 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 78,232 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 25,304 No Change 0 (0%)
Jun 25, 2024
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 27.446 billion and the number of lots traded was 18,388. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 15.509 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.948 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.097 billion), Silver (PKR 1.760 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.527 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 627.603 million), DJ (PKR 220.443 million), Copper (PKR 214.431 million), Palladium (PKR 182.009million),Japan Equity (PKR 129.121million), SP 500 (PKR 114.117million),Natural Gas (PKR 105.947million)and Brent (PKR 9.050 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 153 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 240.775 million were traded.

