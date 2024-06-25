KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 27.446 billion and the number of lots traded was 18,388. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 15.509 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.948 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.097 billion), Silver (PKR 1.760 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.527 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 627.603 million), DJ (PKR 220.443 million), Copper (PKR 214.431 million), Palladium (PKR 182.009million),Japan Equity (PKR 129.121million), SP 500 (PKR 114.117million),Natural Gas (PKR 105.947million)and Brent (PKR 9.050 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 153 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 240.775 million were traded.

