PCB chief Naqvi approves plan for promoting quality domestic cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday gave in-principle approval to a plan to promote quality domestic cricket in the country.

The approval was given in a meeting regarding the quality of domestic cricket at the National Cricket Academy.

COO PCB, Salman Naseer, CFO PCB, Javed Murtaza, and directors of International Cricket, High Performance Centers, Domestic Cricket, PSL, Commercial, and other relevant PCB officials attended the meeting.

Naqvi had lashed out at the team management after Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the first round, saying the team needed major surgery.

He said it was time to start looking at players who had been sitting outside the team.

While chairing the meeting today in Lahore, the PCB chairman announced that various tournaments would be consistently organised from the club level to the national level.

He directed that promising players must be professionally groomed and that excellent coaches should train new talent to enhance their skills. Performance, fitness, and merit will be the key criteria for advancing players.

Naqvi also directed to improve the standard of coaching in the upcoming domestic cricket season and to review the domestic contracts. It was decided that a master coach would be appointed to train domestic cricket coaches.

The PCB chairman has made it compulsory for players to participate in domestic cricket tournaments to be considered for the national team selection.

“Players will be selected based on performances and tricks. There will be no compromise on merit, performance and fitness,” Naqvi said.

The meeting decided to hold tournaments for all three formats of the game to promote quality domestic cricket in the 2024-25 season. The chairman also highlighted the need for urgent efforts to unearth new talent at the grassroots level. He reiterated that investment in new talent will promote cricket at the grassroots level and yield positive results.

The meeting participants also reviewed the domestic cricket structures of various high-performing cricket nations.