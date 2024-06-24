Jun 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB chief Naqvi approves plan for promoting quality domestic cricket

BR Web Desk Published June 24, 2024 Updated June 24, 2024 09:23pm

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday gave in-principle approval to a plan to promote quality domestic cricket in the country.

The approval was given in a meeting regarding the quality of domestic cricket at the National Cricket Academy.

COO PCB, Salman Naseer, CFO PCB, Javed Murtaza, and directors of International Cricket, High Performance Centers, Domestic Cricket, PSL, Commercial, and other relevant PCB officials attended the meeting.

Naqvi had lashed out at the team management after Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the first round, saying the team needed major surgery.

He said it was time to start looking at players who had been sitting outside the team.

While chairing the meeting today in Lahore, the PCB chairman announced that various tournaments would be consistently organised from the club level to the national level.

He directed that promising players must be professionally groomed and that excellent coaches should train new talent to enhance their skills. Performance, fitness, and merit will be the key criteria for advancing players.

Naqvi also directed to improve the standard of coaching in the upcoming domestic cricket season and to review the domestic contracts. It was decided that a master coach would be appointed to train domestic cricket coaches.

The PCB chairman has made it compulsory for players to participate in domestic cricket tournaments to be considered for the national team selection.

“Players will be selected based on performances and tricks. There will be no compromise on merit, performance and fitness,” Naqvi said.

The meeting decided to hold tournaments for all three formats of the game to promote quality domestic cricket in the 2024-25 season. The chairman also highlighted the need for urgent efforts to unearth new talent at the grassroots level. He reiterated that investment in new talent will promote cricket at the grassroots level and yield positive results.

The meeting participants also reviewed the domestic cricket structures of various high-performing cricket nations.

PCB domestic cricket Mohsin Naqvi Chairman PCB quality domestic cricket

Comments

200 characters

PCB chief Naqvi approves plan for promoting quality domestic cricket

Aurangzeb assures ‘favourable outcomes’ for public, business in final budget

CJP Isa says PTI-backed independents ‘committed suicide’ by merging with SIC

KSE-100 closes 578 points lower as investors look to book gains

Rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Equity swap only option to address circular debt issue, says PSO

Oil prices push higher as demand expectations offset dollar strength

IT exports will cross $3bn this year, says Shaza Fatima

Israeli airstrike kills eight Palestinians at Gaza aid centre

South Africa beat West Indies to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals

Read more stories