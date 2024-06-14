AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan crash out of T20 World Cup 2024 as USA-Ireland game washed out

BR Web Desk Published June 14, 2024 Updated June 14, 2024 10:49pm

Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2024 after the game between Ireland vs USA was called off due to a waterlogged outfield in Lauderhill on Friday.

Pakistan hopes were hinged on the USA team losing to Ireland for them to have a chance of qualifying.

However, the start of Friday’s match was delayed as ground staff battled to remove standing water in the outfield.

Waterlogged outfield delays start to USA v Ireland T20 World Cup match

Pakistan, who have played three games and have a game against Ireland left, have endured a disappointing campaign, losing to the USA and India, albeit in close finishes.

Comments

200 characters
A. Chak Jun 14, 2024 10:55pm
Heartbreak Hotel once again fro Pakistan. Just watch. The people responsible for this debacle will get promotions. A few scapegoats will be scapegoated. Nothing will get done. Business as usual.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan crash out of T20 World Cup 2024 as USA-Ireland game washed out

Pakistan’s budget to support negotiations with IMF for new programme: Moody’s

Pakistan’s tax-heavy budget likely to land IMF bailout, but stoke tensions

PM Shehbaz announces Rs10.69 reduction in electricity price for industrial sector

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 settles at new record high as bulls continue to dominate

LHC CJ says ‘establishment’s interference’ in judiciary to end soon

RDA inflow jumps 31%, clocks in at $224mn in May

Gold price per tola increases Rs800 in Pakistan

India’s forex reserves hit record high at $655.82 billion

Read more stories