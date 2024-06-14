Pakistan crash out of T20 World Cup 2024 as USA-Ireland game washed out

Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2024 after the game between Ireland vs USA was called off due to a waterlogged outfield in Lauderhill on Friday.
Pakistan hopes were hinged on the USA team losing to Ireland for them to have a chance of qualifying.
However, the start of Friday’s match was delayed as ground staff battled to remove standing water in the outfield.
Waterlogged outfield delays start to USA v Ireland T20 World Cup match
Pakistan, who have played three games and have a game against Ireland left, have endured a disappointing campaign, losing to the USA and India, albeit in close finishes.
Comments