Pakistan crash out of T20 World Cup 2024 as USA-Ireland game washed out

Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2024 after the game between Ireland vs USA was called off due to a waterlogged outfield in Lauderhill on Friday.

Pakistan hopes were hinged on the USA team losing to Ireland for them to have a chance of qualifying.

However, the start of Friday’s match was delayed as ground staff battled to remove standing water in the outfield.

Waterlogged outfield delays start to USA v Ireland T20 World Cup match

Pakistan, who have played three games and have a game against Ireland left, have endured a disappointing campaign, losing to the USA and India, albeit in close finishes.