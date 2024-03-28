AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PCB to hold Inter-Club One-Day Tournament in April

Muhammad Saleem Published 28 Mar, 2024 05:47am

LAHORE: The Inter-Club One-Day tournament is set to take place in April across the 16 regions in the country in which all registered cricket clubs (active and in-active) under the PCB Constitution 2014 shall be eligible to participate.

It is clarified that where latest scrutiny has been held after the election in 2023 that notified list will be considered as final, a PCB spokesman said.

Moreover, the PCB will also open the registration process for new clubs and the interested clubs may apply for fresh registration with the concerned District/Zonal Cricket Association in accordance with the provisions of Model Constitution of District/Zonal Cricket Association and may get playing rights.

The districts are tasked to finalise schedules. Initially, this will be monitored by the respective regions and later by the PCB. Each club will play at least three matches in the pool stage. The tournament will be played as per PCB rules and regulations for One-Day matches, the spokesman said.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said, “Club Cricket is a vital component of any national cricket structure and in Pakistan, it has a rich history of producing talented players. The PCB is committed to reviving the good old competitive culture of club cricket and engaging aspiring players at the club level. I am confident the PCB Inter-Club One-Day tournament will pay dividends and provide us with talented players.”

Abdullah Khurram Niazi, Director Domestic Cricket Operations said, “We are delighted to announce the Inter-Club One-Day tournament across the 16 regions in the country. This tournament aims to provide quality and competitive cricket to hundreds of cricket clubs nationwide. As per Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi’s vision, we look forward to arranging more than 6,000 matches in this tournament.”

