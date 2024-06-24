CCPO inquires after injured Dolphin Force personnel

LAHORE: The Police Officers and Personnel who did not care for their own safety in the line of duty are our valuable assets and we are utilizing all possible resources to ensure their best medical treatment.

This was stated by CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana during his visit to a private hospital to inquire after the injured Dolphin Force Personnel.

Dolphin Personnel Adnan and Zafar were injured by gunfire during an operation against robbers in the Hayer area last night. They are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

The CCPO was given briefing from police officers and medical experts on the treatment and recovery of the injured personnel. He directed that the best possible medical facilities be provided to the injured personnel and prayed for their swift recovery.

The CCPO praised the injured personnel high morale spirit and offered encouragement and reassurance to their families. He emphasized that the culprits who fired at the police would be brought to justice.

He also highlighted that officers and personnel performing their duties in the field are the frontline soldiers of Lahore police, he concluded.

