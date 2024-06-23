KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 25.335 billion and the number of lots traded was 17,762.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 11.964 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.965 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.824 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.842 billion), Silver (PKR 1.765 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 671.459 million), DJ (PKR 513.839 million), SP 500 (PKR 319.598 million),Copper (PKR 170.857 million), Japan Equity (PKR 150.171 million), Natural Gas (PKR 113.574 million), Palladium (PKR 25.372 million)and Brent (PKR 7.144 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 6 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 5.941 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024