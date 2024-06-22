AIRLINK 86.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 37.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.79%)
DGKC 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.85%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.28%)
FFBL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.43%)
HBL 126.25 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (3.55%)
HUBC 158.29 Increased By ▲ 12.64 (8.68%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.52%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
PPL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.36%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 59.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.92%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 8,341 Increased By 31.1 (0.37%)
BR30 26,457 Increased By 506.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 78,810 Increased By 9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,474 Increased By 35.6 (0.14%)
Jun 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Interior minister directs for strict security plan for Chinese, other foreigners working in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published June 22, 2024 Updated June 22, 2024 04:58pm

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed on Saturday relevant authorities to ensure thorough implementation of SOPs of security plan for Chinese as well as other foreigners working in Pakistan.

He directed this while chairing an important meeting to review the measures taken for protection of foreigners, especially Chinese citizens, reported Radio Pakistan.

During the meeting, the overall security situation of Pakistan came under discussion and a briefing was also given on the security plan.

“The security plan formulated should be regularly monitored at every level and relevant institutions should keep close contact to foil any nefarious intentions of anti-state elements,” the minister said during the meeting.

Naqvi further said that there is no room for negligence regarding the security plan.

Earlier this week, while talking to China’s ambassador in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, Naqvi, while praising the Chinese leadership for always standing by Pakistan during testing times, said that no country on earth could weaken the long-standing relations between the two countries.

He informed the Chinese envoy about the measures the government had taken for the protection of Chinese nationals living in Pakistan, especially for those working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other projects.

“The safety and security of the Chinese nationals working for the betterment and prosperity of Pakistan is the government’s top priority,” he said.

Chinese companies Mohsin Naqvi protection of foreigners

Comments

200 characters
Shoaib Jun 22, 2024 03:06pm
It means government is seeking to F.... more hardly the salaries class. Pakistan Zindabad
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Maqbool Jun 22, 2024 04:32pm
Happy he’s back on the job after being busy watching cricket
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Interior minister directs for strict security plan for Chinese, other foreigners working in Pakistan

Govt assailed for further taxing the salaried class

Export of goods: Finance Bill proposes to change tax regime to ‘minimum tax’

Danish FLSmidth keen to explore Pakistan’s mining sector

Major urban cities: Valuation of immovable properties to be increased to 90pc

Exporters meet PM, praise cut in power tariff for industry

Packaged milk per litre: Consumers to pay Rs50 more from July 1

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

37,551 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says

Russia launches ‘massive’ attack on Ukraine power infrastructure

Read more stories