Interior minister directs for strict security plan for Chinese, other foreigners working in Pakistan

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed on Saturday relevant authorities to ensure thorough implementation of SOPs of security plan for Chinese as well as other foreigners working in Pakistan.

He directed this while chairing an important meeting to review the measures taken for protection of foreigners, especially Chinese citizens, reported Radio Pakistan.

During the meeting, the overall security situation of Pakistan came under discussion and a briefing was also given on the security plan.

“The security plan formulated should be regularly monitored at every level and relevant institutions should keep close contact to foil any nefarious intentions of anti-state elements,” the minister said during the meeting.

Naqvi further said that there is no room for negligence regarding the security plan.

Earlier this week, while talking to China’s ambassador in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, Naqvi, while praising the Chinese leadership for always standing by Pakistan during testing times, said that no country on earth could weaken the long-standing relations between the two countries.

He informed the Chinese envoy about the measures the government had taken for the protection of Chinese nationals living in Pakistan, especially for those working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other projects.

“The safety and security of the Chinese nationals working for the betterment and prosperity of Pakistan is the government’s top priority,” he said.