No compromise on security of Chinese workers in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

APP Published 17 Apr, 2024 06:04pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday assured that the government would make no compromise on the security of the Chinese workers in Pakistan.

He made these remarks in a meeting with a delegation of Shanghai Electric Group led by Chairman Wu Lei.

The premier said that the government would ensure all possible facilitation of the Chinese investors to further expand the ongoing projects.

He urged the Chinese firms to switch the power plants from imported to local coal and increase their investment in the coal mining sector. In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the projects being executed by the Shanghai Electric Group.

Citing cordial and time-tested ties with China, PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan desired to further promote its friendly ties and strengthen its economic partnership with the country. The Shanghai Electric Group was currently working on Thar Coal mine development and a 1320MW coal power project.

It was told that Shanghai Electric Group was one of the biggest firms engaged in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in Pakistan. The Thar Coal projects executed by the Group were annually saving around $400 million.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of Thar Coal Block 1 Power Generation Company Meng Donghai, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Energy Minister Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Petroleum Minister Dr Musaddik Malik, Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Muhammad Jahanzeb and relevant senior officers.

