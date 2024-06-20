Jun 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Post-Hajj operations: first PIA flight with 160 pilgrims lands in Karachi

BR Web Desk | APP Published June 20, 2024 Updated June 20, 2024 08:56pm

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has successfully launched its post-Hajj operation with its first flight carrying 160 pilgrims landing in Karachi on Thursday, state-run APP reported.

PIA District Manager Umar Khan, Airport Manager Javed Pichoho, and other officials welcomed the pilgrims at the airport.

The national carrier’s other flight, PK-740, from Jeddah, arrived at the Islamabad International Airport with 443 pilgrims.

Hajj pilgrimage ends amid deadly Saudi heat spike

Earlier today, the inaugural flight of Air Blue, PK-471 from Jeddah, with 190 pilgrims on board landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport. The second flight, carrying 150 pilgrims arrived at 7:00 pm today.

Director Hajj Punjab, Muhammad Rizwan Sharif, and Deputy Director Hajj Lahore, Mujeeb Shah, alongside Civil Aviation officials, greeted the returning pilgrims, presenting them with bouquets in a warm reception.

Pilgrims praised the government for the well-organised arrangements made during their Hajj journey.

Hajj pilgrims ‘stone the devil’ as Muslims mark Eid al-Adha

According to officials, PIA’s post-Hajj operations will continue till July 21 to bring back over 35,000 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia through 171 flights. The flights will be operational for Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, and Peshawar.

