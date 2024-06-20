Jun 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf shares end mixed; US Fed officials comments in focus

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2024 06:13pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed on Thursday amid steady oil prices, while investors awaited commentary from U.S. Federal Reserve officials to firm up bets on interest rate cuts this year.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, rose 0.4% on geopolitical developments in the Middle East ahead of U.S. inventory data, with Brent trading at $85.41 a barrel by 1200 GMT.

The Qatari benchmark index was up 0.2%, extending its gains for the thirteenth session, the longest rally in nearly a year.

Maritime and logistics firm Qatar Navigation climbed 5.8%, while petrochemicals and fertilizers conglomerate Industries Qatar advanced 1.4%.

Meanwhile, energy giant QatarEnergy and Exxon Mobil, owners of a $10-billion LNG project that has stalled with the bankruptcy of its main contractor, are asking a court to immediately oust Zachry Industrial from the project.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index slipped 0.2%, dragged down by a 1.3% drop in conglomerate International Holding Co and a 2.6% fall in Alef Education.

Major Gulf markets gain in quiet trade

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s largest lender, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, gained 2.4% and 2.6%, respectively.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index fell marginally after three straight sessions of gains, with business park operator Tecom Group down 3.2% and Dubai Islamic Bank up 2%.

Investors are waiting for comments from U.S. central bank officials to get fresh cues as to when the Fed would start its policy easing cycle. Traders currently see a 66% chance of an interest rate cut by the Fed in September.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any U.S. monetary policy changes are usually followed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Markets in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Egypt are closed for a holiday break.

===================================
 KUWAIT       added 0.4% to 7,654
 QATAR        gained 0.2% to 9,702
 BAHRAIN      ended flat at 2,042
 ABU DHABI    fell 0.2% to 8,950
 DUBAI        ended flat at 3,987
===================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

200 characters

Gulf shares end mixed; US Fed officials comments in focus

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Imposition of further taxes on salaried group to ‘accelerate brain drain’ in Pakistan: PBC

Death toll tops 1,000 after Hajj marked by extreme heat: AFP tally

Attacks by MNAs, MPAs on grid stations caused heavy financial loss: PESCO chief

Power generation in Pakistan improves, cost declines 10% YoY in May

Pakistan’s mobile phone manufacturing/assembly up 168% in 5MCY24

Brent holds $85 level ahead of US inventory data

For expats: Karachi, Islamabad ranked cheapest cities in Mercer’s Cost of Living City Ranking 2023

Israel army spokesman says Hamas can’t be defeated ‘as an ideology’

‘Parallel’ ministries/ deptts to be shut down: Aurangzeb

Read more stories