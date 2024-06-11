AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
Pakistan

Govt announces Eid-ul-Adha holidays from June 17-19

BR Web Desk Published 11 Jun, 2024 06:58pm

The federal government on Tuesday announced three holidays for Eid-ul-Adha, Aaj News reported.

The holidays will begin on Monday, June 17, and end on Wednesday, June 19, according to a summary approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Eid-ul-Adha 2024: Zil Hajj moon sighted in Pakistan, first day of Eid on June 17

Eid-ul-Adha in Pakistan will begin on Monday, June 17 this year as the Cent­ral Ruet-e-Hilal Commi­ttee declared the sighting of the crescent moon last week, signalling the commencement of the month of Zil Hajj.

Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced in a press conference after the committee meeting ended at the Pakistan Meteorological Department office, in Karachi.

The first day of Eid-ul-Adha 2024 in Saudi Arabia will fall on Sunday, June 16.

