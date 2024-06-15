NAB submits cheques of Rs93.3m recovered money into national kitty

LAHORE: In a significant milestone, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore submits recovered money cheques amounting to Rs93.3 million in the national exchequer, showcasing its unwavering commitment to protect State funds.

The recovery was made possible through the diligent efforts of NAB Lahore Investigation teams, led by Director General (DG) Amjad Majeed Aulakh, in various high-profile corruption cases, including former CM Punjab Ch Pervez Elahi and others (C&W dept) scandal, Punjab Bank Scandal, Beetle Leaf Reference and the Innovative Investment Bank Scandal.

As per details, the ceremony held at the NAB Lahore office includes the handing over of cheque worth Rs87.5 million to Additional Secretary Finance, Punjab Abdul Salam in different provincial level cases including one against ex-CM Punjab Ch Pervez Elahi (C&W Deptt) and others.

Other cheques included one bearing an amount of Rs3 million to Deputy Collector Customs, Ejaz Shaheed in the Beetle Leaf Scandal. Moreover, cheques worth Rs2.7 million and Rs1.887 million were handed over to the Manager National Bank of Pakistan Shahpur Branch, and Member Liquidation Board, Khawaja Waheed Raza, respectively and Innovative Investment Bank Scandal.

DG NAB Lahore, Amjad Majeed Aulakh, addressing the participants, reiterated that the protection of national wealth was NAB’s top priority.

He emphasised that every single penny recovered from corruption cases was being deposited into the national exchequer with utmost responsibility, while the complete amount recovered from cheating public cases is handed over to the affectees concerned.

He added NAB Lahore has, so far, recovered billions of rupees, setting a new record. The Chairman NAB’s instructions are clear in this context, to prioritize recoveries in corruption cases, and NAB officers are working tirelessly to achieve this goal.

