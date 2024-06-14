England bowl out Oman for just 47 in T20 World Cup

ANTIGUA: Champions England dismissed Oman for a mere 47 in a must-win T20 World Cup game in Antigua on Thursday.

Jos Buttler’s men have just one point from two games and need huge wins over both Oman and Namibia – their final Group B opponents – to be sure of overhauling Scotland on net run-rate to reach the second-round Super Eights.

Oman had no answer to England’s combination of spin and pace, with leg-break bowler Adil Rashid taking 4-11 from his four overs, while express quicks Jofra Archer and Mark Wood both had figures of 3-12.

Number seven Shoaib Khan (11) was the only Oman batsman to reach double figures in an innings that was wrapped up with nearly seven overs remaining.

The already-eliminated Oman just scraped past the lowest completed score at any T20 World Cup of 39, posted by fellow-non Test nation Uganda against co-hosts West Indies in Guyana last week, after England skipper Buttler won the toss.

Archer did the early damage with 2-12 in nine balls.

Oman, playing their last game of the tournament after an agonising Super Over loss to Namibia was followed by heavy defeats against Australia and Scotland, then lost two wickets in Wood’s first over of the match.

Wood caught and bowled Zeeshan Maqsood with his first delivery of the game and five balls later dismissed Kashyap Prajapati to leave Oman floundering at 25-4 come the end of the six-over powerplay.

The very next delivery wicketkeeper Buttler luckily removed the bails at the second attempt to stump Khalid Kail off Rashid’s first ball Thursday.

Wood then had his 50th wicket in T20 international cricket when Ayaan Khan played on for one as wickets continued to tumble.