AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.23%)
DFML 39.29 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (7.7%)
DGKC 95.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (8.39%)
FCCL 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (8.39%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
HASCOL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.04%)
HBL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.29%)
HUBC 145.01 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (5.46%)
HUMNL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.5%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.11%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.88%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.45%)
PPL 122.70 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (7.58%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.09%)
PTC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
SEARL 61.18 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.61%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.2%)
SSGC 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.48%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.9%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.22%)
UNITY 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 7,977 Increased By 398.8 (5.26%)
BR30 25,602 Increased By 1383.8 (5.71%)
KSE100 76,208 Increased By 3410.7 (4.69%)
KSE30 24,438 Increased By 1225 (5.28%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shakib stars as Bangladesh edge closer to T20 World Cup second round

AFP Published June 13, 2024
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KINGSTOWN: Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan hit a half-century as Bangladesh defeated the Netherlands by 25 runs on Thursday to edge closer to the second round of the T20 World Cup.

Shakib, the 37-year-old former captain, recorded his 13th fifty in the format as Bangladesh made 159-5 in their 20 overs.

Shakib went on to finish undefeated on 64 off 46 deliveries having crunched nine fours as international cricket returned to Arnos Vale for the first time in 10 years.

In reply, the Dutch made 134-8 off their 20 overs.

The win took the Tigers to four points from three games and ideally placed to join already qualified South Africa in making it out of Group D and into the Super Eights second stage.

Opener Tanzid Hasan was also in the runs, stroking 35 off 26 balls with five fours and one six after Bangladesh were put into bat by the Dutch.

West Indies into Super Eight, winless New Zealand face early exit

Bangladesh started their campaign with a two-wicket win over Sri Lanka before suffering an agonising four-run loss to South Africa.

The Dutch also went into Thursday’s game with two points after defeating Nepal by six wickets before losing to South Africa by four wickets.

Off-spinner Aryan Dutt was drafted into the Dutch side in place of Teja Nidamanuru and repaid his team’s faith by taking the first two Bangladesh wickets to fall.

He sent back skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (one) and Liton Das (one) to have the Tigers wobbling at 23-2.

Shakib and Tanzid steadied the ship with a 48-run partnership for the third wicket.

Mahmudullah added a valuable late 25 runs off 21 balls with two fours and a pair of sixes with Bangladesh taking 54 off the last five overs.

The Dutch were in a decent position at 111-3 in reply with Michael Levitt (18), Max O’Dowd (12) and Vikramjit Singh (26) all reaching double figures.

Singh’s runs came off 16 balls and featured three sixes.

However, when Sybrand Engelbrecht’s entertaining 33 off 22 balls ended in the 15th over, Dutch hopes faded.

Bas de Leede (nought), skipper Scott Edwards (25) and Logan van Beek (two) all fell in the space of six runs as they tried to force the pace.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with 3-33 from his four overs.

In their final group game, Bangladesh face Nepal who still harbour Super Eights hopes of their own if they defeat the Tigers and Sri Lanka.

So far four teams have booked their spots in the Super Eights – South Africa, India, West Indies and Australia.

Bangladesh Netherlands T20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup 2024 T20 World Cup 2024

Comments

200 characters

Shakib stars as Bangladesh edge closer to T20 World Cup second round

KSE-100 sees record 3,410-point gain, settles at historic high of 76,208

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Cipher case: Federal govt challenges Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood’s acquittal in SC

PM Shehbaz meets Fazl, proposes formation of committee for political dialogue

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves see slight decline, stand at $9.1bn

Two Japanese climbers missing in Pakistan’s north

Israeli forces thrust deeper into Rafah as diplomacy falters

Gold price per tola declines Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Oil edges higher as US data offsets impact of Fed rate-cut outlook

Turkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes

Read more stories