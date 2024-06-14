PCAA gets positive preliminary report from ICAO

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has received a positive preliminary report from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) following a week-long audit conducted from June 5-12, 2024.

According to the PCAA, the ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission aimed to assess the corrective actions implemented by the PCAA after the previous audit in December 2021. A four-member ICAO team, with two additional members joining remotely, thoroughly examined the measures taken by the PCAA to address earlier findings.

In a closing meeting attended by top PCAA officials including the Director General Saif Anjum and Deputy DG Nadir Shafi Dar, the mission shared its preliminary report, which ticked all performance indicators satisfactorily.

While the PCAA has been advised not to publicise specifics until the detailed report arrives. However PCAA spokesperson revealed that the performance of all PCAA directorates during the audit was commendable. This positive outcome was attributed to the untiring efforts of the PCAA team over the past two years. The successful validation audit is expected to pave the way for Pakistan’s flag carrier to regain access to Western countries, which had been restricted due to lingering aviation safety concerns.

