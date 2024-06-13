KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 15.358 billion and the number of lots traded was 11,104.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.422 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.621 billion), Silver (PKR 1.773 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.409 billion), Platinum (PKR 633.601 million), Crude Oil (PKR 628.914 million), DJ (PKR 323.241 million), Natural Gas (PKR 221.613 million), Japan Equity (PKR 130.529 million), SP 500 (PKR 85.061 million), Copper (PKR 82.701 million) and Brent (PKR 26.820 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 12 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 12.123 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024