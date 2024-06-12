China stocks edge up, Hong Kong down on mild inflation data, trade worries

SHANGHAI: China stocks edged up at close, while Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices remained soft, while the dollar held firm ahead of a key US inflation report and Federal Reserve policy decision that would set the near-term course for interest rates.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% in May from a year earlier, matching a gain in April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday, below a 0.4% increase forecast in a Reuters poll.

“A more comprehensive and proactive policy stance covering fiscal, monetary and property sectors may be necessary to boost domestic demand more effectively,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

China stocks track Asian markets higher

Also denting sentiment, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter, that the Biden administration is considering further restrictions on China’s access to chip technology used for artificial intelligence.