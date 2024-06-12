AIRLINK 77.75 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.74%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 36.42 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.91%)
DGKC 88.60 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.37%)
FCCL 22.48 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.27%)
FFBL 30.51 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
HASCOL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
HBL 105.65 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
HUBC 138.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.62%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
KEL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.45%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.75%)
MLCF 37.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
OGDC 119.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.37%)
PAEL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PPL 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.91%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.71%)
PTC 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.28%)
SEARL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.03%)
SNGP 62.44 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.18%)
SSGC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
TPLP 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TRG 63.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.67%)
UNITY 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 7,620 Increased By 76.6 (1.01%)
BR30 24,354 Increased By 318.1 (1.32%)
KSE100 73,131 Increased By 541.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 23,339 Increased By 202 (0.87%)
China stocks edge up, Hong Kong down on mild inflation data, trade worries

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2024 02:02pm

SHANGHAI: China stocks edged up at close, while Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices remained soft, while the dollar held firm ahead of a key US inflation report and Federal Reserve policy decision that would set the near-term course for interest rates.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% in May from a year earlier, matching a gain in April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday, below a 0.4% increase forecast in a Reuters poll.

“A more comprehensive and proactive policy stance covering fiscal, monetary and property sectors may be necessary to boost domestic demand more effectively,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

China stocks track Asian markets higher

Also denting sentiment, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter, that the Biden administration is considering further restrictions on China’s access to chip technology used for artificial intelligence.

  • At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.31% at 3,037.47.

  • The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.04%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.45%, the consumer staples sector up 0.05%, the real estate index down 1.28% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.24%.

  • The Hang Seng index closed down 238.50 points or 1.31% at 17,937.84. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.44% to 6,359.36.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.58% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.441%.

  • The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.5%, while the IT sector dipped 1.49%, the financial sector ended 1.09% lower and the property sector dipped 2.42%.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.3%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.66%.

