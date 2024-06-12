IGP prisons, Superintendent Adiala Jail, Colonel: PTI will file petition, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, on Tuesday, said that the PTI will file a petition against Inspector General of Police (IGP) prisons Punjab, Superintendent Adiala Jail, and a colonel present in the jail for keeping him near a death cell.

Talking to reporters informally after the hearing of the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case, he said that the walls of the death cell are close to his cell in jail.

He alleged that Superintendent Adiala Jail and his other accomplices are Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) men. The IGP prison and superintendent jail are working on the agenda of the PML-N, he said.

He further said that all are making efforts to divert attention from the rigging in general elections.

To a question that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that the cricket team required major surgery, Khan agreed with this suggestion but said that the surgery should start from Naqvi, for failing to hold free and fair elections as the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab.

He said that Pakistan soldiers are getting martyred and the crime rate in Islamabad is increasing on a daily basis but Naqvi does not care about it.

Given the state of affairs related to Naqvi’s ministry in the country, the former premier while questioning the interior minister’s absence from Pakistan remarked, “What is his (Naqvi) job in the United States of America (USA).”

Khan said that actions are being taken against his party leaders across Punjab.

In Punjab, they pick up our leader and workers where they arrange conventions, he said, adding that he directed his party to start preparation for holding countrywide protests.

Earlier, Accountability Court judge Muhammad Ali Warriach adjourned the hearing of the case till June 14 after the defense counsel had withdrawn his objection he raised against the appointment of a new judge.

PTI lawyers, Zaheer Abbas Chaudhry and Usman, as well as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi and Amjad Pervaiz, appeared before the court.

Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi also attended the hearing. At the start of the hearing, Khan’s lawyer withdrew his objection against the appointment of a judge as Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a notification regarding the appointment of a new judge.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024